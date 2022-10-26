Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus

An Entrepreneur and Leader

Because of their deep connection and Broadus’ expertise in the business world, she became Snoop’s first manager and guided him into the whirlwind of success at a young age. As the “Sexual Eruption” singer became a household name, known for his laconic and smooth rapping style, Broadus operated behind the scenes.

Today, Broadus is the CEO of Boss Lady Entertainment (BLE), a management company that represents Snoop as well as two of their children, son Cordell and daughter Cori, who are also pursuing careers in the music industry. The CEO has also built up a massive social media audience of her own, boasting over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

The BLE founder also served as executive producer on several television and film projects including the 2012 documentary Reincarnated and his 2007 E! reality show Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood, in which Broadus also starred.

“He knows I know the ups and downs,” Broadus said speaking with Showbiz CheatSheet in July 2021. “He needed someone he could trust and knows him like nobody else, and he decided to have me up front and working in the business with him.”

In June 2021, the rap star named Broadus as his official manager to oversee his full portfolio of multiple business endeavors and investments, including fortifying partnership deals across the spirits, gaming, cannabis, music, mobile apps, brand partnerships, TV/film and licensing space.

In addition to her management career, Broadus produces her own line of scarves via Snoop’s online marketplace, The Snoopermarket. The mother of three said the scarf line was inspired by her daughter Cori’s journey with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that caused her hair to fall out.

Shante and the Broadus family all wore scarves to support Cori so she would feel less alone. Shante wanted to create her own colorful and positive scarf line to help others who are going through similar experiences — or just want a fashion-forward scarf in their closet.