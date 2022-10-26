Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus

How Did Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus Meet?

Born and raised on the West Coast, the two go way back, first meeting during their formative high school years. They were both born in 1971 and have effectively grown up together, from wide-eyed teenagers to A-List music tycoons.

The couple was first introduced at a Long Beach Polytechnic High School football game. The gangsta rapper apparently made the first move and asked for Shante’s phone number, however, she refused. When they ran into each other again, Snoop was determined to get her number, and the pair struck up a friendship.

Their courtship was innocently old-fashioned. The former Death Row rapper told VladTV, “I had to go over there and date her for, like, four months before I was able to kiss her. I had to call her on the phone. I had to write love letters.”

Eventually, he won Shante over, and actually became close with her mother as well. Shante’s mother and Snoop remain close to this day — calling her “P-Loc.”