Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus

Loving Life and Becoming Grandparents

In 2015, Snoop got a new meaning to “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang.” This time, G stands for Grandparents. He and Shante now have the happy task of being grandparents in addition to life and business partners.

Their eldest son Cordé’s had his first son, Zion Kalvin, with ex-wife Jessica Kyzer in 2015. Cordé has since welcomed daughter Elleven, and son Skylar with current wife Soraya Love.

The power couple’s son Cordell also has two children, Cordoba and Chateau, with his wife Phia Barragan-Broadus.