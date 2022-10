Motherhood, Partnership and Love

In addition to being a business partner and wife, Broadus is also the proud mother of three children. The entrepreneur supports her family and cheers on her kids regularly on Instagram as they pursue their own careers.

Snoop and Shante have three children together, Cordé Broadus, Cordell Broadus, and Cori Broadus. Snoop also has another son, Julian Broadus, from a previous partner, Laurie Holmond in 1998.