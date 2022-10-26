Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus

Separation and Reconciliation

Snoop and Shante had two children before marrying in 1997, but it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. The pair separated in 2004 when Snoop filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. The time apart was tough for both Snoop and Shante, and eventually, the pair found their way back to each other. The couple remarried in 2008.

Snoop admits that the break-up was his doing and said he had to make it up to Shante to prove he was serious about staying together. The performer said that it all came down to a realization that he had that despite all the turmoil that he put Shante through, she was always there for him.

In a 2013 appearance on The Queen Latifah Show, Snoop Dogg said that while on the journey to fame and success, at a certain point, he discovered that only one thing really mattered: “I became a man and realized that I had to love this woman who loved me and had my kids, and put my life in perspective and let my music and my business be secondary.”