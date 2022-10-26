Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus

Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife Shante Broadus?

Broadus’ life journey is very similar to Snoop’s. California native Broadus grew up in Long Beach, California, a stone’s throw away from the Hollywood music industry that would one day change her and her husband’s life. Before she was Shante Broadus, she was Shante Taylor Fuller.

Broadus and Snoop’s romance started in high school and continued throughout the rapper’s early success when he started collaborating with hip-hop celebs like Dr. Dre.

The Los Angeles native was one of Snoop Dogg’s first fans and partners — and now, she’s the “Ain’t No Fun” singer’s manager, too.

“I was there with him when he started all this,” Broadus told W Magazine in 2021. “Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers.”