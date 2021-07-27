5 Things to Know About Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

4. He Values Working Out After Suffering an Injury

Owens suffered a knee injury prior to signing with the Houston Texans.

“I was on the field crying,” he recalled to Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I didn’t understand how that process worked. I didn’t know what my next move was going to be. I remember them walking me into the training room and telling me they were going to put me on injured reserve, and I didn’t know what that meant.”

The athlete, who documented his recovery process on Instagram, found the push he needed to keep working hard.

“I’m seeing all my friends’ cars drive into the facility, and it motivated me,” he explained. “It was a very humbling experience, because at the time I was feeling good.”