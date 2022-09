2. What Is Sumner Stroh Accusing Adam Levine Of?

The model alleged in a TikTok video that she and the “Memories” singer had an affair that lasted “for about a year.” In a statement shared via his Instagram Story, Levine claimed he did not have an affair but didn’t deny exchanging messages with Stroh.

The social media influencer, for her part, claimed that she was “completely manipulated” by the Grammy Award winner. “My morals were unknowingly compromised,” she said.