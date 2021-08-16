Who Is Syesha Mercado 5 Things To Know About American Idol Alum

She’s Fighting Back

The mom launched a GoFundMe to handle legal bills as she fights to get her kids back. “We need your support to raise awareness of something that has gone unnoticed for too long … ‘The Legalized Kidnapping of Black Babies through CPS,'” she wrote in the fundraiser.

She continued, “We know our Sun and Daughter are Strong and Protected by so much Light and Prayer, and know our situation will help to bring urgent attention and calls for accountability to the increasing incidence of racial and cultural discrimination in the child welfare system, and the trauma it creates within our community and within our homes.”