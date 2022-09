1. Why Is Rachel Williams Suing Netflix?

The former Vanity Fair photo editor launched a defamation lawsuit against the streaming platform for the way she was portrayed in Inventing Anna.

The suit alleges that Williams “never did or said” certain things depicted in the limited series, including “sponging off Sorokin by allowing her to pay for all of their drinks, meals, manicures and saunas” and abandoning “Sorokin in Morocco when she was alone and in trouble.”