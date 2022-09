3. How Did Rachel Williams Meet Anna Sorokin?

The ill-fated duo met in 2016 at Happy Ending, a restaurant lounge in New York City.

“She was a stranger to me, and yet not unknown. I’d seen her on Instagram, smiling at events, drinking at parties, oftentimes alongside my own friends and acquaintances,” Williams wrote of her first encounter with Sorokin in her Vogue essay.