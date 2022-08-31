4. How Does Rachel Williams Feel About Anna Sorokin Now?
The My Friend Anna writer continues to speak out against her one-time friend and believes that Inventing Anna paints the fraudster in a positive light
“Netflix isn’t just putting out a fictional story. It’s effectively running a con woman’s P.R. — and putting money in her pocket,” she wrote in a February piece for AirMail.
On her website, Williams stated that Sorokin never repaid her for their Moroccan excursion. "Two years after Marrakech, following the trial and Anna's conviction, American Express protected me from charges made at La Mamounia [hotel]. I covered the remaining balance directly," she explained.