Kylie Jenner

Forbes named the Kylie Cosmetics CEO the youngest self-made billionaire in March 2019 and April 2020. However, the magazine revoked the title in May 2020 with the publication of the article “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies,” which accused her of misleading the cosmetics industry and media outlets as well as forging tax returns. Forbes added that its “more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million.”