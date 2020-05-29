Celebrity Earnings Who Is the Richest Kardashian-Jenner? Breaking Down the Family’s Reported Net Worths By Nicholas Hautman May 29, 2020 Broadimage/Shutterstock 12 9 / 12 Rob Kardashian The Rob & Chyna alum is worth $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News