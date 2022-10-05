Does Cory Hardrict Have Any Other Jobs in the Industry?

Deadline announced in January 2022 that the Lovelace star would produce his first film, Carmen, under his new production company, Hardcor Films.

“Hardcor Films had been a mission of mine for many years,” he told the outlet at the time. “I am excited to take the next step in my career, and I am blessed to collaborate with like-minded partners who want to make a cultural difference. The change will not come if we wait for someone else to give it to us.”