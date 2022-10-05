Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Divorce

Who Is Tia Mowry’s Husband? 5 Things to Know About Cory Hardrict After the ‘Sister, Sister’ Star Filed for Divorce

By
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce From Husband Cory Hardrict After 14 Years of Marriage
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
podcast

Does Cory Hardrict Have Any Other Jobs in the Industry?

Deadline announced in January 2022 that the Lovelace star would produce his first film, Carmen, under his new production company, Hardcor Films. 

“Hardcor Films had been a mission of mine for many years,” he told the outlet at the time. “I am excited to take the next step in my career, and I am blessed to collaborate with like-minded partners who want to make a cultural difference. The change will not come if we wait for someone else to give it to us.”

See Full Gallery