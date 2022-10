Where Have You Seen Cory Hardrict Before?

The actor has been in a myriad of TV and film since getting his big break in 1999’s hit rom-com Never Been Kissed by portraying Packer. He also appeared in Smart Guy, That’s So Raven, Felicity, Once and Again and ER in the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

In recent years, he’s been featured on the ABC Family series Lincoln Heights and the film American Sniper. His most recent role is as Coach Marcus Turner in The CW’s All American: Homecoming.