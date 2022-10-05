Where Is Cory Hardrict From?

Hardrict hails from Chicago, Illinois. He relocated to Inglewood, California in the 1990s to start his acting career.

“I had odd jobs. I worked at K-Mart, graveyard shift, security,” Hardrict told Essence in an October 2020 interview. “That’s when I was just grinding, man. I met my wife during them days. She was with me. She was just coming out of Sister, Sister, but they had everything man and I didn’t have anything. I had a studio apartment, sleeping in the corner, no furniture for almost two years.”