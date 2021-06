One-Woman Show

In 1983, Goldberg created a one-woman show, originally titled The Spook Show, which featured a series of monologues performed as different characters. With the help of producer Mike Nichols, she transferred the work to Broadway, where it ran from October 1984 to March 1985. The performance was taped and released as an HBO special, Whoopi Goldberg: Direct from Broadway, kickstarting her impressive career.