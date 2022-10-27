Who Is the Real Chase Sikorski? Meet Anna Delvey’s Ex Hunter Lee Soik

The 2022 Netflix miniseries, Inventing Anna, brings to life Jessica Pressler’s 2018 New York magazine article, “Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It.” Based on true events, the series follows the unexpected rise of the faux socialite and con artist Anna Delvey — a pseudonym for Russian-born German Anna Sorokin, who relocated to New York City in 2014.

The show, created by Shonda Rhimes, explores the scammer’s time in New York, swindling hotels, investment firms, banks, and just about every rich resident of the Big Apple into handing her everything from large sums of cash to exclusive Moroccan vacations.

The show mainly follows Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky), a floundering journalist trying to unweave the complicated story of who Delvey (Julia Garner) actually is.

While the show is fictional, the fake German heiress’ story is completely true. She was arrested in 2017 with a subsequent conviction in 2019 by a Manhattan jury for larceny in the second-degree, theft of services and first-degree attempted grand larceny. The scam artist was sentenced to four to twelve years in prison and served 18 months in an ICE detention center.

On October 7, 2022, the New York Times reports she was released from the detention center and placed on house arrest in a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan.

The drama introduces us to Delvey’s temporary boyfriend, who’s known as Chase Sikorski (Saamer Usmani) in the miniseries. Within this true story, however, lies plenty of fake names to protect identities or pseudo-real characters created to fill in gaps. So who was the real-life blueprint for the character of Chase? Enter Hunter Lee Soik.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the character — and his real-life counterpart: