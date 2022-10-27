Who Is the Real Chase Sikorski? Meet Anna Delvey’s Ex Hunter Lee Soik

Does the Wake App Actually Exist?

No, but it almost did. The actual name of the application was “Shadow,” and was intended to “archive dreams of people around the world,” Soik told The New Yorker.

The idea for the app apparently arose a couple of years after Soik started working with McCartney. Soik worked for the team that put on Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “Watch the Throne” tour in 2011. After many sleepless nights, he took a much-needed vacation in Mexico — which is where he realized he wanted to save the dreams he was having on the trip in order to have them when his busy schedule resumed. After he searched for an app that could do just that and not being able to find one, he spent months researching everything he could about dreams.

The idea for the Wake app began to garner interest and hundreds of thousands of people signed up on Soik’s website. The app was set to be a combination of an alarm clock, a dream recorder and a data collector: A special alarm slowly wakes you up, then records your words or text and compares them to other peoples’ dreams all over the world.

The purpose of this app was not only entertainment but research-driven. Goals involved concepts such as groundbreaking innovation, psychological analysis, and even premonition.