Who Is the Real Chase Sikorski? Meet Anna Delvey’s Ex Hunter Lee Soik

What Did Soik Do?

The Korea-born, America-bred tech entrepreneur made his way to Wisconsin at the age of 2, according to a 2013 New Yorker profile on Soik. With initial dreams of skateboarding professionally in Los Angeles, California, he quickly realized his passion lay elsewhere.

After short ventures in photography school, acting in a Coke commercial and producing for Vans, Soik finally wound up across the United States in New York for a job he landed with Stella McCartney’s company developing iPad apps.

This experience led to the idea that made him famous.