Who Is the Real Chase Sikorski? Meet Anna Delvey’s Ex Hunter Lee Soik

What Is Soik Doing Now?

New York Magazine wrote that Delvey’s mystery boyfriend ended up relocating to the United Arab Emirates after the two split in 2016. As depicted in Inventing Anna, Soik was residing in Dubai when journalist Jessica Pressler tracked him down for her 2018 New York piece.

According to his LinkedIn page, Soik is now the Founder and Executive Chairman for ensō Group, a Hong Kong-based investment firm that invests in “breakthrough product experiences.”

While the futurist lists ensō Group as his current company, the website for said company no longer exists.