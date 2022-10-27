Who Is the Real Chase Sikorski? Meet Anna Delvey’s Ex Hunter Lee Soik

Who Is Chase Sikorski?

In Inventing Anna, Delvey first sees the character when he gives a TED talk about Wake, a proposed start-up that tracks people’s dreams. Sparks flew, and the two entrepreneurs started a relationship.

The two schemed together to use each other’s influence for their own gains, including a lie about being in Ibiza — and then purchasing tickets the next day to make the lie a reality.

After convincing a prominent tech mogul to invest $100,000 in Wake, Delvey became Sikorksi’s partner in business and in love. However, when Sikorski snoops into the fake heiress’ background, he learns that her name is Sorokin, not Delvey. For her part, Delvey wasn’t too happy about her boyfriend’s own lies, which included fabricating much of his past and not having the technology to make his business a reality … despite all the money he was taking from investors. The conning couple soon called it quits and Sikorksi fell off the grid in 2016 until reporter Vivian Kent (the fictionalized version of New York Magazine reporter Jessica Pressler) tracked him to Dubai to get his side of the story.