Who Is the Real Chase Sikorski? Meet Anna Delvey’s Ex Hunter Lee Soik

Who Is Hunter Lee Soik?

When Inventing Anna came out in February 2022, the real Anna Sorokin offered to divulge the identity of her real-life ex-boyfriend, teasing via Instagram, “Want to know who the real ‘Chase’ is? The media outlet with the highest bid gets the exclusive. Bid starts at 10K. DM to bid,” she posted at the time.

The man behind the curtain is Hunter Lee Soik, according to Page Six. In the New York Magazine article, Pressler refers to the boyfriend as a futurist who participates in TED Talk circuits.