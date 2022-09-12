June 2022

In addition to not being permitted to wear his uniform, Harry and Meghan were not allowed to join Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, King Charles III or Queen Consort Camilla on the balcony at the parade.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement at the time.