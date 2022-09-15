September 2022

As Queen Elizabeth II’s casket was transported to Westminster Hall on September 14, Harry, Andrew and Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips — who is also not a working member of the family — were part of the procession but not in uniform.

“He has come to terms with not wearing uniform on these occasions,” a source told Us at the time. “Whilst that’s disappointing in some senses, he’s just grateful to be present and honoring the queen. At the end of the day, it’s only a uniform.”