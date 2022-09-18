September 2022

Prince Harry was first seen in his military uniform again on September 17 when the grandchildren stood vigil at Her Majesty’s coffin for 15 minutes. William was also in uniform while cousins Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn, wore mourning clothes.

While he was granted the opportunity to wear his ceremonial uniform at the queen’s vigil, Her Majesty’s “ER” initials were seemingly missing from his epaulet. In comparison, William and Andrew’s outfits featured the tribute.