Making Everyone Happy

In 1997, Thomas spoke about the crowd of fans appearing on set of Wild America. ”It’s sometimes distracting to look over and see a whole group of girls staring and giggling,” he told The New York Times at the time. “You are a part of their life, and there is a lot that is owed them. But it’s difficult because you want to make everyone happy, but if you try to do that, you’re setting yourself up for failure.”