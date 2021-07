Not His Choice

Thomas explained the difficulties of being a child star in 1996.

“You should be focused on doing a good job, but … every job has an end,” he told Premiere. “I think most [fallen child stars] weren’t prepared for the end. I mean, it’s not the end of your life! You can’t base your life around one thing. So that’s why I focus on school, I play sports, I learn the technical side of [filmmaking]. Because sometime it’ll change, and I’ll have my education to fall back on.”