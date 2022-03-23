2. She Fainted at Jenner’s 21st Birthday Party

In 2018, Hembrow was photographed leaving her then-friend’s birthday party in an ambulance after passing out at the event. She explained exactly what went down via YouTube, calling the incident “super embarrassing.” The model revealed that when she got to the celebration, she was running on fumes due to lack of sleep, working too hard, taking care of her children and dealing with a breakup. “I probably, definitely shouldn’t have been drinking because of how … exhausted I was, and I already wasn’t feeling well at all,” she told her followers at the time, adding that she “pretty much collapsed.”