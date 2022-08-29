Getting the Perfect Ring

“The ring design is so unique — it’s a combination of diamonds and black precious stones, set in white gold,” the former soap opera star exclusively told Us. “It couldn’t be more perfect for him. I worked with Holy Gems to make the design more slender as he has long fingers. It’s so masculine but shines like the stars!”

She added: “I know this ring is magic, I felt it since the moment I held it. Their gems are precious and rare. They are mined from the Holy Land. The raw gemstones undergo a quality polishing process to reveal their natural beauty and are set in diamond adorned gold jewelry. It is just stunning.”