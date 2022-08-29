Her Own Moment

Villela opened up about planning to pop the question in a way that was completely different from the duo’s first. “His proposal was very private and was just me and him as the sun was setting at the Griffith Observatory, a very important place for both of us, and it was so romantic with him reading me poems, a letter he wrote for me, singing me a song. It was a dream,” she explained to Us. “I wanted my proposal to be exactly like a movie, something that he will never forget — especially as men most likely don’t have this experience.”