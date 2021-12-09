December 2021

Speaking about safety protocols on film sets, McKay revealed that Ferrell could have been injured while filming Anchorman 2 because of a problem with a rig. “It was a scene where Ron Burgundy was going to hang himself. It was a silly joke,” he recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. “For a half a second, the rig didn’t operate properly and there was actual tension on the rope, but then it gave way and Will was OK. Thank God no one was hurt. We were sick about it for two days. We said, ‘All right, let’s stop. Let’s have a meeting.'”

The Step Brothers director said that the incident is one reason he’s so careful on set. “It was really scary,” he added.