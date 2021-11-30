November 2021

During an interview with Vanity Fair, McKay explained why he thought the Reilly casting in the Lakers series hurt his relationship with Ferrell. The Stranger Than Fiction star first found out about the news via Reilly, who called him to let him know that he’d gotten the part. “I f—ked up on how I handled that,” McKay explained. “It’s the old thing of keep your side of the street clean. I should have just done everything by the book.”

The director claimed that he’s since reached out to his former comedy partner, but Ferrell hasn’t returned his messages. “[He] took it as a way deeper hurt than I ever imagined and I tried to reach out to him, and I reminded him of some slights that were thrown my way that were never apologized for,” McKay said. “The whole time it was like I was saying it out loud, ‘Let’s not become an episode of Behind the Music. Don’t let it happen.’ And it happened.”