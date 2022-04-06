About Time

Despite competing with one another for the Best Actor award throughout the 2022 awards season, Washington was thrilled to see Smith’s winning streak. “It’s a lot of emotions. This is — I think — a long time coming for him,” the New York native told Entertainment Tonight on the Oscars red carpet.

He echoed those sentiments during a conversation with ETalk that same night: “Will is already a winner. He’s probably the biggest star in the last 30 years. [He has] more box office [success], as many nominations and/or awards as anyone. He’s just huge.” Washington later joked, “I’m rooting for me, but it is his turn [to win].”