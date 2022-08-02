2018

The Bravo star shed more light on what caused her to pull the plug on the marriage, telling Hollywood Unlocked, “With Will’s career taking off … I didn’t feel like [we were] a team. It just felt like, ‘Wow, you could’ve gotten anybody in this position.’ I didn’t feel like I was chosen.”

That year, Pinkett Smith gave insight into where Zampino and Smith stood as coparents. “She and Will have their own relationship,” the Matrix Resurrection star said on Sway’s Universe. “She’s gone on vacations with Will, without me, with Trey. Because I feel as though Trey needs to feel that dynamic between his two parents — that’s very important that he can feel that connection and feel where they do meet.”