2020

During an appearance on Red Table Talk, Smith referred to his divorce as an “ultimate failure” and “the worst thing in my adult life.” At the time, Zampino told Entertainment Tonight that she “challenged” her ex-husband’s perspective.

“I don’t want to be in the same sentence with ‘failure,'” she explained. “When you look at what we’ve been able to do, the marriage didn’t work, but we are a success. The love that we have for each other, the coparenting journey — and not doing it perfectly, but being effective, and being an example for other people. So, we’re — I’m — a part of his greatest success.”