Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Wacky Family

The Smiths are one of Hollywood’s most famous — and interesting — families. Will, Jada, Jaden, Willow and Trey are a unique bunch, with lots of talent and lots of quirks. Click through to get a glimpse at their wacky world and most headline-worthy moments.

Related: Will and Jada’s Highs and Lows