2018

Will surprised fans in July 2018 when he revealed on TIDAL’s “Rap Radar” podcast that he and Jada do not say they are “married anymore.” The Oscar nominee elaborated that they “refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”