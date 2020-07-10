2020

August Alsina claimed in June 2020 that he had an affair with Jada, for which Will gave his blessing. However, the A Different World alum retorted in July 2020 that she got into an “entanglement” with the rapper without her husband’s blessing during a period when they were separated in 2015. The Smiths hashed out the debacle during an episode of Red Table Talk, revealing that they ultimately reconciled after starting to communicate again. She noted that the pair have “really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.”