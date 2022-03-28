2021

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage. … Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So, she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up,” Will told GQ’s Wesley Lowery while discussing his memoir, Will, in September 2021. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

The Hitch actor hinted that the couple had their own understanding about outside romances, noting that Jada wasn’t the only one who had extramarital affairs. “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison,” he said. “And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Will also touched upon his wife’s public declarations about her “entanglement” with Alsina. “The public has a narrative that is impenetrable,” he explained. “Once the public decides something, it’s difficult to impossible to dislodge the pictures and ideas and perceptions.”

The Pursuit of Happyness actor didn’t expand on his wife’s comments, but he did say she wasn’t the only one to stray during their romance. “A viewer could have walked away thinking that Jada was the only one engaging in other sexual relationships, when that was not, Smith delicately explained to me, in fact the case,” Lowery wrote after speaking with Will.