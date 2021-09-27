Top 5

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: A Timeline of Their Evolved Relationship

Why Jada Pinkett Smith Decided to Shave Her Head
Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith. Courtesy Willow Smith/Instagram
2021

After shaving her head in July, the Gotham alum said that her husband was fully on board with the new look. “He loves it,” she told Tiffany Haddish during a September episode of Red Table Talk, adding that Will even texted a photo of his wife to Willow. “He was like, ‘Stunning.'” 

Jada said she’d decided to go bald after too many years of dealing with the added stress of hair care. “It was just time,” she explained. “I was just ready for that kind of expression and release. I’m so glad I did it. It was such a beautiful experience and such a freedom. I feel more connected to myself and to the great divine in a very special way.” 

