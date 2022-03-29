April 2022

“Jada absolutely loves and adores Will,” a source exclusively told Us of the couple post-Oscars drama. “They’re an unbreakable couple and they will be together forever. This is not going to affect their relationship in any way.”

The Madagascar actress “wants to just move on” after the awards show scandal, the insider said, noting, “This was not how she saw the night going — no one did. He was winning one of the most important awards of his life and the entire night became about Will and Chris [and] neither of them wanted that.”

Despite Will’s controversial actions during the Oscars, the duo will continue to “stick together through thick and thin,” per the source. “They have been through a lot together and this is just another battle for them.”