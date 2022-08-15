June 2022

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith shared on Red Table Talk two months after Smith and Rock’s altercation at the 2022 Oscars.

“The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever.” She also addressed her relationship with her husband, adding, “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”