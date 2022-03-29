March 2022

The Will author, who won for his role in King Richard, stepped out on the Oscars red carpet alongside Jada.

During the evening, the pair made headlines before the best actor category was announced when Chris Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada, who has been open about suffering from hair loss.

The actress rolled her eyes, and then Will walked up on the stage at the Dolby Theater and slapped Rock before he returned to his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth!” he shouted at the presenter. Rock had previously made jokes at Jada’s expense at awards shows in years past.

Will won the Oscar for Best Actor shortly after. In his acceptance speech, he apologized for his behavior. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said with tears in his eyes. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”