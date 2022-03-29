March 2022

Smith apologized for slapping Rock at the Oscars the following day. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he said, in part, via Instagram. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He extended his apologies to Rock, the Academy, the Williams family and the King Richard cast and crew. “I am a work in progress,” he added.