Will Smith Addresses Slap Backlash in Emotional Video: 'It's All Fuzzy'

Does Smith Regret the Slap?

“I’ve spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment,” the Oscar winner explained. “I’m not gonna try to unpack all of that right now. But I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

He continued, “I am deeply remorseful and I am trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. Right? I’m human and I made a mistake.”