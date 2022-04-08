The Final Decision

The Academy announced the consequences for Smith’s actions on April 8. The actor will be banned from all Academy events and programs, both in-person and virtual, for the next 10 years. “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson stated in a letter after the board’s meeting. “During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

Smith reacted to the ban with a short statement, telling Page Six, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”