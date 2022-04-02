Top 5

Stories

Oscars

Will Smith Resigns From the Academy After Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: What It Means

By
Will Smith Resigns from the Academy After Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: What It Means
 ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
5
1 / 5
podcast

What Does an Academy Member Do?

Membership to the Academy is granted to film artists who produce theatrically-released movies, broken down into 17 branches based on crafts. Candidates are sponsored by two present members before the Board of Governors issues invitations annually. All Oscar nominees are automatically eligible for membership regardless of sponsorships. Perks of Academy membership include access to screeners of eligible movies and the ability to vote for potential nominees.

Back to top