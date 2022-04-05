Denzel Washington

“Throughout the years, I would always call Denzel,” Smith told GQ in September 2021. “He’s a real sage. I was probably 48 or something like that and I called Denzel. He said, ‘Listen. You’ve got to think of it as the funky 40. Everybody’s 40s are funky.’ He said, ‘But just wait till you hit the f—k -it 50s,’ ” Smith told me. “He said, ‘Just bear with your 40s.’ I stopped and I was like, ‘The funky 40s and the f—k​​-it 50s.’ And that’s exactly what happened. It just became the f—k-it 50s, and I gave myself the freedom to do whatever I wanted to do.”